Bowen Bruce Highway accident results in lane closure

Paramedics were on scene at the accident, treating two patients who are both in a stable condition.

A SINGLE vehicle towing a caravan has rolled over on the Bruce Highway in Bowen.

Paramedics were at the scene to treat two patients, with both in a stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

The pair have been transported to Bowen Hospital.

The incident occurred at 1.21pm today, and has resulted in a lane closure.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the patients were a male and a female, both aged in their 60s and the vehicle was a Jeep towing a caravan.

"They were able to free themselves and get out of the wreckage,” the spokesperson said.

The northbound lane remains open and police are on scene directing traffic around the accident.