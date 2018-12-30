Menu
Login
Paramedics were on scene at the accident, treating two patients who are both in a stable condition.
Paramedics were on scene at the accident, treating two patients who are both in a stable condition. Alistair Brightman
News

Bowen Bruce Highway accident results in lane closure

Georgia Simpson
by
30th Dec 2018 2:41 PM

A SINGLE vehicle towing a caravan has rolled over on the Bruce Highway in Bowen.

Paramedics were at the scene to treat two patients, with both in a stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

The pair have been transported to Bowen Hospital.

The incident occurred at 1.21pm today, and has resulted in a lane closure.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the patients were a male and a female, both aged in their 60s and the vehicle was a Jeep towing a caravan.

"They were able to free themselves and get out of the wreckage,” the spokesperson said.

The northbound lane remains open and police are on scene directing traffic around the accident.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    September in review

    September in review

    News Two shark attacks in less than 24 hours in Cid Harbour thrust the Whitsundays into the national spotlight.

    August in review

    August in review

    News August was a busy news month for the Whitsunday region.

    Man's milk run turns really sour

    Man's milk run turns really sour

    News Man's milk run turns really sour

    Future uncertain as power prices surge

    Future uncertain as power prices surge

    News Future uncertain as power prices surge

    Local Partners