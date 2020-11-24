BOWEN BUSHFIRE: Residents told to stay alert

Bowen Delta Rural Fire Brigade captured pictures of the blaze on Sunday. Picture: Bowen Delta Rural Fire Brigade

BOWEN residents are being urged to keep up to date on a fire burning near the Whitsunday Paradise estate with a hot day ahead.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said while the fire was still smoking, it was burning within containment lines.

She said QFES crews patrolled the area overnight and left just before 8am on Tuesday.

Residents are still being urged to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

They should be ready to enact their bushfire survival plan.

Bowen residents are being urged to stay informed as a bushfire continues to burn near Whitsunday Paradise. Picture: Bowen Delta Rural Fire Brigade

The bushfire broke out on Sunday and a Heli-attack helicopter was called in to bolster the efforts of 11 crews fighting the blaze.

It was contained on Monday morning but by noon had escalated when residents were advised to prepare to leave.

At 8.15pm on Monday, the fire was still burning east of the Bruce Highway and north of Adelaide Point Rd, travelling in a northerly direction towards Fairway Dve and Ocean View Dve.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

The Bruce Highway was reduced to one lane due to some hazards on Tuesday afternoon but reopened about 5.30pm.

Temperatures in Bowen are set to reach a maximum of 32C today with light winds expected in the early afternoon.