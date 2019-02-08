Bowen business picks up ball on highly-debated scheme

WELL DONE: Pilchers Mitre 10 will be taking on the Government's Containers for Change Scheme. Pictured: Dallas Salway, Brian tait, Jamie Maltby, David Maloney, Stephen Pilchar.

A LONG-TERM solution to the highly-debated "Containers for Change” scheme is in place with a Bowen business taking it upon themselves to streamline the program.

Pilchers Mitre 10 has picked up the ball on the government scheme and is promising to deliver cash on the spot within minutes.

After successfully managing a recycling company in the Northern Territory for the past two years, Pilcher's Mitre 10 manager Stephen Pilcher said the new scheme should be run identically to programs in NT and South Australia.

"Up there they've had the scheme in place for years,” he said.

"It's a part of life and everyone does it, so when they launched it here I thought it would be great for the community, and then in the rollout it had many issues.

"So I thought we can do this. I've got two and a half years' experience, we've got the shed, and we've got the infrastructure.”

Located in the heart of town at 56 Powell Street, the scheme will operate out of the business's Gregory Street entrance.

Mr Pilcher said signs would be placed on the street directing customers to a shed out the back.

Once cargo is unloaded, the recyclables will be processed and money will be tallied and handed to the customer.

The process will require no sign up fee, and everything will be done in front of the customer for transparency.

"We do ask people to separate their different container types such as plastics and glass and cans,” he said.

"Any ineligible items will be handed back. Wine bottles, spirits and plain milk containers aren't included in the scheme, if it doesn't have the 10c logo it isn't eligible for a refund.”

He said this system would streamline the process.

"It's been fantastic, people's eyes have lit up once I've told them we're taking this on. To create that good will among the community and join the war on waste will be good,” he said.