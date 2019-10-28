Bowen business secrets to separate from the crowd

SUCCESS: (LEFT) Wes Bau of Wes Bau Personal Training (RIGHT) and Queens Beach Tourist Village team member, Peter Greer with their awards.

BOWEN businesses have had their hard work and dedication recognised at the 2019 Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

The awards aim to celebrate the contributions made by the region's tourism operators and service providers in the past 12 months with prizes awarded across more than 30 categories ranging from tours and transport, events, attractions, eco-tourism and marketing.

In total, five businesses from Bowen and Collinsville were nominated or awarded at the awards.

Queens Beach Tourist Village team member, Peter Greer, said that Bowen was a unique tourist destination that relied on a strong team effort for its success.

The independently owned tourist village took home bronze in the Caravan and Holiday Park category, arguably one of the most competitive fields at the awards.

"To be in this position is only possible with an incredibly strong team backing you," he said.

"In Bowen, there are two teams that will support you and have your back.

"Firstly, you have your team directly working with you in your business, of which we have a very strong one.

"But then you also have the whole of Bowen who are your other team and they'll be there to give the shirt off their back if they can help you."

Mr Greer said the secret to keeping a strong holiday destination was to continuously invest back into your facility.

"The people who stay with us want to know that their investment in the park is going back into it," he said.

"But you also want to see them leave happy and that's one of the most important aspects as well."

Client happiness and satisfaction is something that Whitsundays Health and Wellness Business of the Year award winner, Wes Bau, also believes is the secret to success.

The Bowen based personal trainer, who was presented a Highly Commended award at the 2019 Bowen Business Excellence Awards in June, said that making your clients comfortable is the most important aspect of his business.

"There are so many people who won't go to a gym because they feel uncomfortable or intimidated, and that's what I try to avoid," Mr Bau said.

"You want a positive and happy environment for people to train in.

"I put on free barbecues for the kids on Saturday and I'm always trying to make sure that it's just a friendly environment for everyone."

"I'm so humbled that someone had recognised the hard work that I've put into this business and nominated me."

Mary Gallagher, Bowen Tourism and Business Sales & Marketing Coordinator, said that they were 'delighted' to see so many local businesses up for awards.

"It's always an honour to attend the annual Whitsunday Tourism Awards and celebrate our vibrant, passionate and excellent tourism industry," she said.

"This year we were delighted to see businesses from across the region representing the best of the amazing experiences visitors and locals have here in the Whitsundays.

"Well done to all involved and to our Bowen and Collinsville award nominees, finalists and winners."



LIST OF BOWEN WINNERS

Festivals and Events

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand View Hotel

Visitor Information Services

SILVER: Bowen Tourism and Business

The Richard Power Award for Destination Marketing

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bowen Tourism and Business

Caravan and Holiday Park

BRONZE: Queens Beach Tourism Village

Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer or Volunteer Group

BRONZE: Bowen Tourism and Business

FINALIST: Collinsville Community Association

FINALIST: Grand View Hotel

Whitsundays Health and Wellness Business of the Year

WINNER: Wes Bau Personal Training