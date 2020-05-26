Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bowen Police are conducting inquiries after a bike was stolen from a Gregory St property. Photo: File
Bowen Police are conducting inquiries after a bike was stolen from a Gregory St property. Photo: File
Crime

Bowen business targeted by thieves

Anna Wall
26th May 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOWEN police are appealing for information after the theft of a motorcycle from a Bowen business.

Sometime between 5pm on Sunday, May 24 and 6am on Monday, May 25, a Yamaha WR450 motorbike was stolen from Bowen Motorcycles on Gregory St.

Police said the bike was removed from the side of the property.

Police are conducting inquiries into the theft.

If anyone has any information or saw anything suspicious between the above times, please call Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

bowen crime bowen motorcycles bowen police bowen theft queensland police servce
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man rolls car, flips on roof: 'Lucky to be alive'

        premium_icon Man rolls car, flips on roof: 'Lucky to be alive'

        News A man who fell asleep and rolled his car on the Bruce Highway is lucky to be alive, Proserpine Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

        IN COURT: Everyone appearing in Bowen court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Everyone appearing in Bowen court today

        Crime A number of people appear in Bowen Magistrate Court on a range of charges

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        News Coronavirus QLD: Premier give details of state’s latest COVID-19 case total

        $11b hit: How mammoth border closure costs add up

        premium_icon $11b hit: How mammoth border closure costs add up

        Business How much border closure could cost Queensland