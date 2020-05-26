Bowen business targeted by thieves

Bowen Police are conducting inquiries after a bike was stolen from a Gregory St property. Photo: File

Bowen Police are conducting inquiries after a bike was stolen from a Gregory St property. Photo: File

BOWEN police are appealing for information after the theft of a motorcycle from a Bowen business.

Sometime between 5pm on Sunday, May 24 and 6am on Monday, May 25, a Yamaha WR450 motorbike was stolen from Bowen Motorcycles on Gregory St.

Police said the bike was removed from the side of the property.

Police are conducting inquiries into the theft.

If anyone has any information or saw anything suspicious between the above times, please call Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.