Kaytown Bowen has announced it is shutting its doors next month.
Bowen CBD retail store to close

Jordan Gilliland
by
12th Mar 2020 5:31 PM
A POPULAR Bowen retail store has today announced it will be shutting its doors next month.

Kaytown Shoes announced on its Facebook page today that its Bowen location will be closing its doors for the final time on April 3.

"It is with great regret Kaytown Shoes in Bowen will be closing their doors for the final time on 3rd April," the post said.

A follow-up post on Facebook announced all stock would be reduced to 50 per cent off. 

The announcement follows the October 2019 decision to close the Mackay Kaytown branch.

