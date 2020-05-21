Bowen coral trout awarded Queensland’s best seasonal catch

Delicious Produce Award judges, chefs Spencer Patrick with Cobia, Adam Wolfers with Gar fish, Louis Tikaram with Scarlet Prawns, and Jake Nicolson with Little Acre mushrooms, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Delicious Produce Award judges, chefs Spencer Patrick with Cobia, Adam Wolfers with Gar fish, Louis Tikaram with Scarlet Prawns, and Jake Nicolson with Little Acre mushrooms, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston

BOWEN’S Collison Reef Fish have taken home the 2020 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards for it’s local coral trout.

Judges from across Australia tasted their way through products from Dairy, Paddock, Sea and Earth categories and awarded 124 producers.

The producers were primarily nominated by industry professionals.

The Queensland judges for 2020 blind tasted a range of seafood and voted Collison Reef Fish the award for Seasonal Wild Catch (Coral Trout).

Collision Reef Fish owner Ben Collison said they had supplied many high-end restaurants for years, including Neil Perry’s Rockpool in Sydney and Josh Niland’s Saint Peter Fish Restaurant, who he believed nominated his produce.

Ben Collison took home the Queensland award for best seasonal catch for delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Award.

Mr Collison said, despite having supplied some big name restaurants, he still “couldn’t have done it” without the support of the Bowen community.

“Thanks to all the locals who’ve supported us. You know no matter where I sell my fish to, I still sell a fair bit to Bowen and I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

Mr Collison said the award would mean that, once restaurants reopened, his fish were among the most coveted for restaurant owners, however while restaurants were closed it was “still a struggle”.

“It’s a bit of a struggle at the moment, with all the restaurants closed, all we’ve got is the export guys, which is only enough to get by, we aren’t making anything,” he said.

“Sydney is a ghost town, even if they lift restrictions to 20 people, people have to choose to go out.”

COVID-19 restaurant restrictions were just part of the battle, with Bowen falling in a difficult location to reach both domestic and international freighting airports, Mr Collison said.

“We’re having massive freight issues getting the fish up to airports to export, the closest domestic freight airport is Townsville and international is Cairns,” he said.

“We’re really sweating on that Proserpine airport to start freighting, that’ll be a big difference.”

Josh Niland judged the NSW state producers and also commented on the difficulty producers and restaurants were facing this year.

“Despite the pandemic and the challenges that we are all facing, this year’s state judging was still as exciting as ever,” he said.

“The produce that we tasted in the ‘From the Sea’ category in particular was innovative and impressive.

“It made me feel very proud to be part of the Australian food industry. We are, and will continue to produce world-leading foods.”

Bowen based Collison Reef Fish’s coral trout has been named some of the best in Queensland. Photo: Anna Wall.

delicious. editor-in-chief Kerrie McCallum said, after a year of drought, floods and COVID-19, the awards were more important than ever to help support our Australian producers.

“The delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards are committed to celebrating new, innovative, native and consistently outstanding Australian ingredients grown, caught, sourced or produced with dedication, passion, knowledge and regard for the environment.,” she said.

“The awards give credit to the producers who care deeply about the produce that is served to us in restaurants and on our plates at home.

“Affected by the severe drought, devastating bushfires and now the COVID-19 challenges, it has never been more important to support our farmers and producers.”

The full national judging panel will meet ahead of the awards in October to determine this year’s trophy winners.

The judging panel for Queensland were Jake Nicolson, Blackbird Bar & Grill; Donna Chang and Spencer Patrick, Harrison’s Port Douglas; Adam Wolfers, Gerard’s Bistro and Louis Tikaram, Stanley.

Other winners in Queensland Sea category included ABLP - Hard Shell Bay Lobster, Cape Moreton Scarlet Prawns - Cape Moreton Scarlet Prawns, Chris Bolton Fishing - Seasonal Wild Catch (Garfish), Fraser Isle Spanner Crab - Fraser Isle Spanner Crab Meat and Rocky Point Aquaculture - Cobia.