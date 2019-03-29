Bowen couple know the world is their oyster

YUM: Bowen oyster growers John and Annette Collins say Bowen in ripe with opportunity. Picture: KYLE EVANS

YUM: Bowen oyster growers John and Annette Collins say Bowen in ripe with opportunity. Picture: KYLE EVANS Kyle Evans

A LOCAL retiree has identified Bowen as an oyster hotspot which he believes could yield economic benefits for the region.

Trailblazers John and Annette Collins moved to Bowen to be closer to family after growing oysters for 32 years in New South Wales.

After agreeing to accompany his son out on the water one day, John discovered that old habits can indeed die hard.

"He asked me to come out for a run one day and I looked down and there were some huge black-lip oysters,” he said.

"So I thought I may as well give this a crack and it's all gone from there.”

For the last five years the couple has been farming oysters after taking out a lease in oceanic waters between Bowen and Abbot Point.

The oysters are native to Northern Australia, and they have been selling the two native species to seafood stores in Bowen, Townsville and Airlie Beach.

As the only current oyster grower he knows of in North Queensland, Mr Collins said there is great potential for an industry to be tapped into.

"The potential is huge, I might be bias but it might be bigger than the Sydney rock oyster industry,” he said.

"They can't get enough, and everyone is waiting for us to get more black-lip.”

Mr Collins said North Queensland oysters don't have an aftertaste like most oysters and are "sweet and very nice”.

He said Bowen's dry climate makes for ideal growing conditions, and allows it to operate outside of the southern growing season.

"The fatter they are the sweeter they are,” he said. "The Sydney rock oyster industry is fat in summer and the oysters up here are fat in winter.”

Mr Collins said if the industry can organise government protocols to allow broodstock to be shipped to interstate hatcheries, the industry would be primed to take off.

Arabon Seafoods owner Terry Must, who receives stock from Mr Collins, said people right across the state want black-lip oysters.

He said oyster growing could have the potential to keep people employed in the seafood industry.

"We've got the right climate for oyster growing and we are proving that it works,” Mr Must said.