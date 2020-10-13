Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today. Photo: File
Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today. Photo: File
Crime

BOWEN COURT: 22 people appearing today

Elyse Wurm
13th Oct 2020 7:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH week a number of people appear in Whitsunday courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on October 13, 2020:

Auda, Esko

Beauchamp, Derek Kevin

Beauchamp, Jacob Eric

Beck, Andrew James

Belmore Bulk Material Pty Ltd

Braund, Richard Walter

Chap Pak Pty Ltd

Chapman, Desmond Percy

Cutin, Staley

Earl, Amie Elizabeth L

Garland, Courtney Vera

Le Cunff, Mathias Claude

Morris, Jacob Noel

Munro, Matthew Daniel

Nebro, Paula Marie

Nibtick, Royo

Okcuoglu, Sadik

Purcell, Sheyane Celeste

Searle, Timothy Francis

Simpson, Michael Robert

Tapim, Aubrey Evan Simeon

Wallis, Robbie-John

bowen court list bowen crime bowen magistrates court crime
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brunker bows out of council seat ahead of election

        Premium Content Brunker bows out of council seat ahead of election

        Council News Councillors have been urged to consider how Bowen residents will be represented in Cr Brunker’s absence.

        First protester charged with lock-on laws sentenced in Bowen

        Premium Content First protester charged with lock-on laws sentenced in Bowen

        News Magistrate tells man ‘nobody gives a damn’ if people lock themselves to the railway...

        New court date for man accused of assaulting MP

        Premium Content New court date for man accused of assaulting MP

        Crime Man charged for allegedly assaulting MP Jason Costigan at pub

        Queensland election: Flood-plagued road needs urgent fix

        Premium Content Queensland election: Flood-plagued road needs urgent fix

        Politics YOUR SAY: The votes are in for our state election survey.