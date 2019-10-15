Bowen Cup boon for trainer and jockey

Martial Art, ridden by Danny Edmonds, narrowly defeats Good Catch, with jockey Peter Cullen onboard, in the Bowen Cup on Saturday.

THIS year's Bowen Cup race meet was a boon for Charters Towers trainer Ben Williams and jockey Danny Edmonds on Saturday.

Bringing four horses to the meet, the pair teamed up for two wins - including the feature race, the Bowen Cup.

The Charters Towers' pair also finished second in another race - "beaten by a whisper” according to Edmonds - and third in their other race.

"We're really happy with the horses,” Williams said.

"We had four starters and we weren't left without any money (in any of the races).”

The pair, understandably, were most pleased with the efforts of Martial Art, which led from the front for the majority of the main race, holding on to win in a close finish.

Williams was pleased with Martial Art's run over the 1810m distance.

"There was a small doubt on fitness levels (coming into the race),” Williams said.

The pair raced Martial Art in Birdsville, where it did not do any good, however a fifth place in the Ewan Cup a couple of weeks ago gave them the confidence to enter the Bowen Cup.

"It was enough encouragement to step him up,” Williams said.

"He's at his right distances at the present time.”

Edmonds was pleased with the horse's run.

"He was fit. We hit the ground running,” he said.

"We found the lead easy.”

Despite leading so early, Edmonds said he held some in reserve, until making his move with 600m to go.

Although tiring in the last 50m, Edmonds was happy to take the win.

Jockey Danny Edmonds salutes the crowd after winning the Bowen Cup on Martial Art.

Williams said paid tribute to all those involved with behind the scenes work to get horses to wins like this.

"A lot of hard work goes into this,” he said.

"Behind the scenes, I'd like to thank the stable staff and the owner Sue Hammer.

"And Dan's (Edmonds) done a lot of work riding track work.”

Martial Art narrowly defeated Good Catch, trained by Andrew Cameron and ridden by Peter Cullen, in the Bowen Cup after it stormed home in a strong finish.

Third was Elle a Walking, trained by John Manzelmann and ridden by Chris Whiteley.

Williams and Edmonds' other winner for the day was We'll Beat It in race two, while they came second with Delta Magic in race one and third with Seamad in race three.

Bowen Cup winner Martial Art with (from left) trainer Ben Williams, jockey Danny Edmonds, strapper Dave Gerhard, Bowen Turf Club president Stephen Daley and Racing Queensland chief executive officer Brendan Parnell.

RACE DAY WINNERS

Race 1: Our Recipe, trained by Ronald Finch and ridden by Bonnie Thomson.

Race 2: We'll Beat It, trained by Ben Williams and ridden by Danny Edmonds.

Race 3: Caffe Romano, trained by Krystin Allender and ridden by Pietro Romeo.

Race 4: Mason's Chance, trained by Olivia Cairns and ridden by Chelsea Jokic.

Race 5 - Bowen Cup: Martial Arts, trained by Ben Williams and ridden by Danny Edmonds.