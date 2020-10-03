Bowen dad threatens woman with stick, slashes tyre in violent act

A Bowen father has admitted to arming himself twice during a domestic violence attack. Photo: File

A BOWEN man armed himself twice during a violent attack on his former partner, first threatening her with a stick before grabbing a knife.

Bowen Magistrates Court heard an off-duty police officer witnessed the incident on Monday afternoon this week.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant told the court the victim had gone to the 39-year-old man’s house to return property with her son when the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, started yelling and swearing at her.

Sgt Merchant said the man was calling her a c*** and then armed himself with a wooden stick, saying “do you want me to bash you?”

The court heard the victim stood between her car and the man to protect herself, but the man then went into the house and returned with a sharp knife.

He then slashed her tyre so the woman and her son got into the car and drove away.

“This is a violent situation …. threatening violence while there were children present is a serious matter,” Sgt Merchant said.

Sgt Merchant said the man had a history of violence and wilful damage.

The Bowen father of one pleaded guilty to one count each of wilful damage and contravening a domestic violence order.

Lawyer Cleo Rewald appeared for the man, saying the victim’s visit to his property was not planned and the pair got into an argument about family matters.

Ms Rewald claimed the man was trying to get the woman out of his house and she was yelling at him, telling him to get the stick and beat her up, saying that was “all he was good for”.

“Unfortunately he listened and got the stick,” Ms Rewald said.

Ms Rewald said there was an opportunity for the woman to get in the car and leave when the man went into the house to get the knife if she was scared, but she did not.

The man, who has one daughter, was immediately taken into custody on Monday afternoon and stayed there until he faced court on Tuesday.

Ms Rewald suggested the man be put on probation so he could address his behavioural issues, but Magistrate James Morton said the offence was too serious.

“Arming yourself twice is not acceptable,” Mr Morton said.

“Why do you have to resort to violence?

‘How you deal with it, how you react is the problem.”

The Bowen man was sentenced to a total of two months’ jail, which was suspended for nine months.

Convictions were recorded.