Bowen doctor responds to coronavirus crisis

A BOWEN Medical Centre doctor has responded to the coronavirus crisis, saying that we need to follow all precautions and recommendations to prepare our community.

Dr David Cairncross said that despite being a rural community, removed from the epicentre of the disaster, the community still needed to take precautions.

“We should take lead from the office of the chief medical officer in Brisbane,” he said.

“It is inevitable that it will come to our community despite the fact that we are removed from the epicentre.

“We need to follow common sense preparation recommendations.”

As it stands, Queensland Health say there are 78 confirmed cases in Queensland, which includes three passengers from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.

Most cases are confined to Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast at this stage.

If residents experience flu-like symptoms and have travelled overseas recently, or been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, they are urged to see a doctor immediately.