Bowen driveways light up as residents honour Anzac Day

A GLOBAL pandemic wasn’t going to stop Bowen residents from paying their respects to those who have served, with hundreds taking to their driveways to honour our Diggers.

Streets lit up with the soft glow of candlelight and the Last Post rang out from the front lawn of households across the region.

Standing outside her home at 5.45am on ANZAC Day was a “different” experience for Bowen resident Cathy Waldron who used the day to honour her World War I serving grandad.

“He fought in France and sent these things back to my grandma called handkerchief letters,” she said.

Cherie Eyles, Kaitlin and Cathy Waldron paid their respects at 5.45am on their Bowen driveways.

“They were sewed-in letters that said ‘Dear May, I am still here’ to let her know he was okay.

“They will be passed eventually to the National War Museum as they don’t have any of them there.

“It’s a different way to honour him today, but I think it’s so important to do even with everything going on in the world.”

At the Bowen cenotaph, an unofficial Dawn Service took place with tens of people gathering to pay their respects – all practising social distancing measures.

Bowen police arrived during the playing of the last post and allowed residents to honour their minute of silence before respectfully asking people to move on due to coronavirus measures.

Tania Rowe and Alexis and Alex Gilliland honoured the Diggers from their driveway in Bowen.

Down the street from the cenotaph, Alex Gilliland paid respects with his family out the front of their Herbert St house and said he was honoured to still be able to play a part in the day.

“Normally we’d walk up to the cenotaph and be a part of the dawn service there, but it’s obviously different this year,” he said.

“I think it’s a great way to still be a part of this day and honour our Diggers. It’s such an important day and you can’t let it be forgotten.”

Many residents believed more people used the opportunity to celebrate ANZAC Day at dawn than previous years, something retired army engineer Jerard Gatehouse agreed with.

Jerard Gatehouse paid his respects from the front of his Bowen house, laying out candles and photos from his time in the defence force.

“I haven’t been able to get to the last couple of Dawn Services, but I was very impressed to see the turn out on my street this morning,” he said.

“I saw a lot of people out the front paying their respects this morning that I haven’t seen at a Dawn Service in Bowen before, so I really think people used the opportunity to celebrate from their own home.”

Bowen RSL sub-branch vice-president Michael Deckert said he thought the driveway service was a “great idea”.

Leo Mazey, Jayne O'Regan and Merle Jochheim honoured ANZAC Day while practising social distancing.

He and Vietnam veteran, Geoff Ingram, lead a service for their Silk Rd community in Bowen.

“We do a lot of different days over the year to honour our defence service personnel, but this is the most important,” he said.

“It’s amazing to see, even with everything else going on in the world, people stop and take the time in the day to honour our Diggers.

“I definitely think the turnout across the country for people coming out at dawn would have been one of the best ever seen.”

Patrick and Synvyn Martin celebrating ANZAC Day in Bowen