Bowen earthquake aftershock, experts expect more to come

Anna Wall
20th Apr 2020 12:24 PM
ANOTHER earthquake has occurred off the coast of Bowen on Saturday, with experts revealing the 2.7 magnitude quake is “highly likely” to be an aftershock, predicting there may be more on the horizon.

The 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday about 1.53pm, with the epicentre about 67km east of Bowen.

Geoscience Australia seismologist Trevor Allen said the earthquake was highly likely to be an aftershock from the 5.0 magnitude earthquake which occurred on April 15.

“It’s common for small aftershocks to happen after a reasonable sized earthquake like the 5.0 magnitude early in the week,” Mr Allen said.

“We probably expect aftershocks to keep happening any time for the next couple of weeks.

“It’s good for people to be prepared but we don’t want people to worry.”

Mr Allen said it’s unlikely that the earthquakes were “leading up” to a bigger event, although he did highlight the likelihood of further aftershocks for the region.

“It is extremely difficult to speculate but the 5.0 magnitude is probably the biggest we’ll see,” he said.

“I am a little surprised there haven’t been more aftershocks.

“It is very possible that we may see further aftershocks in the coming weeks to months, so local residents shouldn’t be surprised.”

Mr Allen said aftershocks were common after a larger scale earthquake, as the earth’s crust adjusts.

“The physical process behind it is that earthquakes occur because of the stress building up in the earth’s crust over thousands of years,” he said.

“The main earthquake generally doesn’t release all of that stress in one go, so we refer to the aftershocks as ‘adjustment events’ as they release the leftover stress as the rocks settle into their positions.”

Mr Allen said aftershocks can be experienced for years after an event, and said Bowen residents “shouldn’t be surprised” if more occur in the coming weeks and months.

Whitsunday Times

