Bowen fete set to be a great day out

FUN TIMES IN STORE: Bowen State School Fete won't be one to miss with several activities for all to enjoy.

DON'T worry - this Saturday's activities are already planned for young and old as the Bowen State School Fete returns for a day of fun and food.

Now in its second year, the fete aims to be more than just for the children, who are well looked after on the day, with market stalls, fresh produce and good food for older attendees.

Bowen State School P & C secretary Michelle Wright said that the addition of new activities this year would make the fete even better than last year.

"We really try to make it a community event with a little bit for everyone,” Mrs Wright said.

"We've got games, rides, face painting, sideshows and other fun activities for the children to love.

"The emergency services will be turning up too, which is something the children always enjoy.

"For the adults we've really tried to give them something to look at as well this year, so there's fresh produce from local farmers, a bookstore, market stores as well as food and coffee to keep you going.”

There will be two large draw cards for this year's fete, with one being a unique way to win some money.

The Pony Poo Lotto is back again this year, giving attendees the chance to win $300 if the pony selects their square as its lucky spot.

There will also be a large cent sale taking place on the day, with the major prize being a trip to the reef from Cruise Whitsundays.

Mrs Wright said that the day not only gives a great excuse to get out into the community, but also the chance to give back at the same time.

"It's our major fundraiser for the year and really helps us contribute back to the school,” she said.

"This year everything raised will go directly in the classroom to help wherever teachers see a gap in the classroom.

"For some this may mean new readers, for others it may be learning activities, but the teachers will be able to choose what will help their classroom the most.

Funds raised from the fete will also assist in the construction of a new playground for the school.

The fete is on this Saturday (June 15) and will run from 10am until 3pm.