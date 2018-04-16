Bowen fireies make a furry pup rescue

PUPPY EMERGENCY: Bowen Firerie Chris Neden with his potential new family member after saving mum and four other puppies from a concrete slab on Monday morning.

THE pawfect rescue was executed in Bowen on Monday morning by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Five pinscher-cross puppies and their mother were rescued from beneath a concrete slab under a house on Coral St in Bowen.

It's suspected that the puppies' mother sought out the cool, dark, spot to give birth.

Luckily Bowen fireies Steven Inglis, Robbie Luscott, Chris Neden and Robbie Skipper, were more than willing to lend a helping hand in rescuing the little bundles of joy.

At around 8.30am on Monday morning the boys received a call from a resident asking for help after her dog had crawled under the house late on Sunday evening.

Mr Inglis said "We got shovelling and eventually dug out the dirt, to pull the mum and pups to safety in abut ten minutes”.

Steven Inglis rescuing the puppies from a crevice underneath a concrete slab on Monday morning.

Bowen firefighters are rarely deployed to save furry friends, but make the most of it on those rare occasions they are.

"We might to do three or four animal rescues throughout the year, which I suppose is a good thing,” Mr Inglis said.

"It's a highlight of the job when it has a happy ending, we do so many nasty jobs in our line of work with devastating endings, to get a feel good job like this, well it's a bit of bonus.”

Whilst life as a QFES worker can be a little ruff from time to time the Bowen boys made the most of this job and squeezed in a few cuddles, before it was back to work.

Officer Robbie Luscott and Steven Inglis enjoying a few cuddles with the pups.

"We stuck around for a few photos and went on our way,” he said.

The furry friends made so much of an impact on fireman, Mr Neden, that he is very close to adopting one of the puppies to surprise his two daughters, but the boys believe it's his own soft-spot for the pups driving the planned the adoption.

Mr Inglis said to call 000 for any fire service emergency, "we always prefer the puppy rescues as opposed to house fires”.