Bowen Flexi Care receive $2000 community spirit grant

BOWEN Flexi Care Inc is the latest recipient of QCoal Foundation’s Community Spirit Grant, which has allowed them to purchase a defibrillator to keep onsite.

Flexi Care Inc provides crucial support services to people of all ages with disabilities, living within Bowen and surrounding regions.

The QCoal Foundation Community Grant Program focuses on community projects which prioritise improving liveability, improving health services or supporting education services in rural communities.

The Community Spirit grants of $2000 focus on short term, one-off projects that reflect the spirit and aspirations of the community.

Bowen Flexi Care service delivery representative Elise Woodhouse said the money was hugely appreciated and allowed them to purchase much-needed medical equipment which would not have been viable without the QCoal assistance.

“This purchase will allow Bowen Flexi Care to keep a defib on premises for use not only by staff and clients but will also be available should the need arise from members of the public in the vicinity of 44 Williams Street,” she said.

“The $2000 grant was great, and covered the majority of the cost of the defibrillator. We initially said Flexi Care could cover the difference, but QCoal actually ended up paying the full amount.

“We couldn’t have afforded to do it without the support of QCoal Foundation.

“We would like to acknowledge the generous donation by QCoal to assist us with this purchase.”

QCoal Foundation CEO Sylvia Bhatia said the QCoal Foundation was very pleased to extend grant funding support to Bowen Flexi Care to install a defibrillator to ensure the highest standards of safety for their team and their clients.

“Our community grants program prioritises community-led organisations working in the areas of health, education and liveability and Bowen Flexi Care is a great example of this,” she said.

Applications are now open for the final funding round of 2020. Applications close August 31.