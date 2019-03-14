Bowen form focus

BEN Bolt Park in Bowen plays host to its second TAB meeting this month on Friday.

The bumper seven-race program will be showcased nationally through Sky Racing, with the first race at 1.34pm and the last at 5.17pm.

Regional editor Gregor Mactaggart, a keen form student, runs his eye over the card in a bid to find you a winner.

Race 1: She's Maganda may have finished last in the small field at Bowen on March 2, but was only beaten 2.5 lengths and think she can give some real cheek from the inside gate here. Boss Baby turned in a good run at Rockhampton last start and I'm expecting them to be positive from tricky draw. Bettahoney started $31 on debut when second at Cairns and that form reads well for this assignment, although my map has her posted three-wide. Lucky Angus will have admirers. Chances don't end there.

SUGGESTED BET: She's Maganda (each-way). Quinella: 3-4-6.

Race 2: Written Image ran a good second here last-start, gets an inside gate, will race on the speed and should give a great sight. Diamond Country ran a cheeky race on debut at Mackay and I'll be including her in everything. Debutant Seamad has had no official trial, while the other newcomer Aritomo, from the astute Janel Ryan stable appeared in two Sydney trials. Bask In Glory, Egyptianbear could surprise.

SUGGESTED BET: Written Image (win). Boxed Quinella/Trifecta: 3-4-5-10-11.

Race 3: Keen to go with Shunter. Has wins up to 1300m and banking on each-way quote. Simmons, good gate, will be handy. Like it because smart Rockhampton filly Gracie Belle has outside gate, 59kg and question to answer at 1200m. Tawhiri fresh at 1200m is a challenge, but wonderfully consistent horse. Jack Reacher, Lollipop Rocket look capable.

SUGGESTED BET: Shunter (each-way).

Race 4: Tricky assignment to open the quaddie. Buster Block is a lightly-raced four-year-old who won here on debut in June 2018. He resumes here and few know this track better than Peter Cullen. Grazie Mille Bella ran a cracking race at Mackay last start and this no harder. Archie's Son drops back from Class 6 to Class 2 and can roll forward. Cornish Tales placed two of three at Bowen.

SUGGESTED BET: Buster Block (win), Archie's Son (each-way).

Race 5: Roscommon did the job for us the other week and sticking solid with him again at the each-way quote. Light Up Vegas has SP from the same race and think she will loom large late. Emberspeed impressed me winning at Mackay and while this is his first go at 1470m, is a horse of genuine promise. Point Forward capable type.

SUGGESTED BET: Roscommon (each-way), Emberspeed (win). Boxed Quinella/Trifecta: 2-5-6-8.

Race 6: Kirabo did the job here in Class 6 company the other day when he led throughout and will need to do likewise from his inside gate here. Should have an edge in race fitness and does make his own luck. The Bannon pair of Casta and Recalculate generate plenty of interest, although Casta is fresh and might need more ground, while Recalculate has seen more of the country than the Leyland Brothers. Our Boy Pendles chased home Kirabo last time and that form line is strong.

SUGGESTED BET: Kirabo (win), Casta (each-way)

Race 7: Cosmological led and knocked up when $2.80fav at Mackay last time. Drop back from 1300m-1200m should suit and we'll probably get a better price. Good Judge is 1400-1200m off a Charters Towers win and could give some cheek. Liker is a horse that has the talent to win a race of this quality on her best form. Strong Will back from 1560m-1200m is an assignment, but comes from astute stable. Escaday with 62kg faces a task, but is class horse of the race.

SUGGESTED BET: Cosmological (win), Liker (each-way).

BEST BET: R3, No.2 Shunter.

BEST VALUE: R7, No.10 Liker

QUADDIE

Leg 1: 1-3-5-7

Leg 2: 5-6-8

Leg 3: 1-2-5-7

Leg 4: 3-9-10-11.

COST: $19.20 for 10 per cent