Bowen form focus

Regional editor Gregor Mactaggart, fresh off a $23 winner with Kap It Off last meeting, runs his eye over today's Bowen non-TAB meeting at Ben Bolt Park.

Race 1 - BOWEN TURF CLUB BENCHMARK 50 HCP (1000m)

Kap It Off did the job for us last time at $23 and we won't get anything like that price today. Not quite as keen as the other day, but a repeat effort will take beating. Still waiting for a jockey to be declared, although she is still the horse to beat. Golden Light drops in trip and class, if they are positive from the draw, I expect him to be in the mix for a long way. Way Too Sassy is one win from 28 in her career, but drawn well and has the chance to put best foot forward. Magitorial not the worst either.

BET: Kap It Off (win), Golden Light (each-way).

Race 2 - CENTRAL HOTEL BOWEN MAIDEN PLATE (1000m)

Murtahome gets her opportunity to break through for a first win at start 17 today. Is fresh for this assignment and capable first up. With seven placings, clearly the best credentialled horse in this event. Favor of God can improve sharply, especially if it can lead and control affairs. Run the other day was fair enough. Home tracker Way of the Dragon disappointing last time, but on the strength of the third at Innisfail has claims. Worried about the debutant Battle Mountain. No public trials and is the trainer's first-ever runner. Wouldn't need to be a world beater to win here.

BET: Murtahome (win), Favor of God (win).

Race 3 - GRAND VIEW HOTEL BENCHMARK 60 HCP (1200m)

Think Mackay trainer John Manzelmann has a strong hand in the race with Gingersnap and Sirius Witness both key hopes. Gingersnap drops in class and up to 1200m, which is a trip he flies at. Sirius Witness is 1500m back to 1200m after a freshen up. Inside gate, placed here, can race on the pace. Like it. Syamantaka Mani warrants consideration on the strength of his third behind Grey Sambucca and Cosmological. Clearly a major contender. Anne Catherine hit the line hard last time over 1000m and two time winner at this trip.

BET: Sirius Witness (win), Gingersnap (win).

Race 4 - PIT PONY TAVERN CLASS B HCP (1280m)

Tricky race. Diamond Country is a horse on the up. Chased home Kap It Off last time and this is a drop back in class. Saying that, she has 59.5kg, first time past 1050m, tricky alley and more experienced horses. No certainty, but keen to be in her corner. Try Before Dubai is one win from 46 in his career, but drops back in grade and trip on last assignment. He should be some sort of price. The same can be said for Sally's Spirit, who is tied to Try Before Dubai. Lollypop Rocket likely to improve sharply back in grade, while the Charters Towers race at 1400m provides Gala Tickets and Deacon Black. Don't Cheat Charlie not bad behind Strong Will. Similar run would see him take beating.

BET: Diamond Country (win), Try Before Dubai (each-way), Sally Spirit (each-way).

Race 5 - QUEENS BEACH HOTEL PUBLICANS CUP BENCHMARK 60 HCP (1470m)

Mustarrid clearly the class horse of the race, but he's got to lump 67.5kg here. Has shown an ability to lump big weights previously, having carried 66kg to win at Moranbah (March 16) and 63.5kg to win at Mackay (March 5) this preparation alone. Kanui and Kahuna look the only two possible dangers on previous form. Kanui is 1560m-1470m and back in class. First time at Bowen, but has his chance with 12.5kg off Mustarrid. Kahuna gets 10.5kg from the toppie and a repeat of the run when fourth behind Carlino's Way this track and trip warrants attention.

BET: Kanui (win).