Bowen gets extended rails run in national spotlight

Bowen Turf Club has been granted a further two TAB race days following the success of their first earlier this month.

BOWEN Turf Club has been launched back into the national spotlight staging two extra TAB race days in March.

The success of the inaugural TAB meeting on March 2 saw Queensland's oldest race club granted two further dates.

The Browns Milk Supply & Browns BP Merinda Race Day has been locked in for Friday, March 15 followed by the March Industry Fire Services Race Day on Friday, March 22.

It lifts the total of TAB meetings held at Ben Bolt Park to three, all transferred from Townsville as a result of flooding that affected the city's Cluden racetrack.

Both race days will be televised on Sky Racing.

April 6 will see the return of the Publican Race Day boasting five Thoroughbred races, a TAB office and full bar, sending Country Racing Season off to an impressive start.

Bowen Turf Club secretary Emily Harvey said the additional race days could spell out a permanent fixture for TAB races in Bowen.

"The Bowen Turf Club committee has been hard at work since the latest announcement to ensure Ben Bolt Park stays at optimum condition, and has been more than happy to take on these extra days," she said.

"Every extra TAB day we take on moves the club closer to the possibility of permanent additional race days in 2020."

Both TAB races will have free entry and a $5 fee will be charged for the Publican Race Day.

Contact Emily Harvey on 0417 642 303 or email bowenturfclub@bigpond.com for marquee bookings or race day information.

