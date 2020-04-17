Bowen golfers still swinging as others sports shut down

GOLF clubs around the country are fortunate enough to be some of the only sports facilities allowed to function with Bowen Golf Club touting the benefits and encouraging everyone to get involved.

Golf Clubs in Australia are currently one of the only sporting facilities able to stay open amid the strict COVID-19 restrictions, and while Queensland Golf and Golf Australia allow it, Bowen Golf Club manager Lyn McGregor said it would remain open for “basic play”.

Ms McGregor said many of the members relied on the game as one of the last remaining aspects of their routine and an important activity for their mental health.

“A lot of members are just glad to get out of the house. If they didn’t have this golf they’d struggle and I’ve had some say they’d go into a bit of a depression,” she said.

“A lot are retired and with the new laws they’ve lost their routine and normal activities which have been so important to them, to keep them busy.

“Some people ride bikes, some people play golf.”

Ms McGregor said due to the non-contact and outdoor nature of the game they were allowed to continue until “further notice”.

Ms McGregor said although they were allowing games, there were guidelines and restrictions to be adhered to, in order for them to remain open.

“We aren’t fully open, we aren’t allowed to serve alcohol at all and no one is allowed to bring it in. If we get caught with any of that they will shut us down,” she said.

“We can’t have a whole family of four here or anything, it’s just two people per game.”

State Government and Golf Australia guidelines and restrictions state that only two persons can play in a group, either walking or riding in a buggy, and two persons are only able to ride in a buggy as long as they live in the same household.

The guidelines state that alcohol is not to be consumed on the course as it can encourage social gatherings and also would contravene strict liquor licencing laws which are being enforced by the Government.

Ms McGregor said the police were doing drive-through checks and a ranger was onsite to ensure people were adhering to the rules.