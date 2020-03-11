Bowen graduates achieve excellent results

GRADUATES from Bowen State High School have started the year off strong, commencing university degrees and apprenticeships across the state after they achieved incredible results with all eligible pupils receiving an OP between 1 and 19.

Deputy principal Robert Harris said Bowen State High School always produced excellent results and the achievements of the 2019 graduates was no different.

“We have high expectations for our senior students and our staff are committed to ensuring that every student achieves the best possible academic and vocational outcomes to be prepared for life after school,” he said.

“The Year 12s worked hard last year, and being a small cohort of 51 students they connected really well together to achieve their QCEs.”

“They are a great bunch of students, hard working and committed to their studies and to making sure they achieved well in both the school-based and certificate courses.”

Mr Harris said the students of Bowen State High had worked hard to set themselves up for further studies and whatever careers were ahead of them.

“Bowen High offers an extensive range of subjects in its senior school that prepare students for tertiary education, apprenticeships and full time work,” he said.

“To finish Year 12 and obtain the certificates is going to set them up with skills in literacy and numeracy to enter the workforce or continue their studies.”

All the students from the class of 2019 received a Queensland Certificate of Education (QCE) or Queensland Certificate of Individual Achievement (QCIA) while 19 students studied for an Overall Position (OP) with all of these students achieving an OP between 1-19.

Two students received a QCAA commendation award from the Queensland Government for obtaining very high achievements in all subjects, with Patrick Jurgens achieving an OP2 and Samantha Insch achieved an OP3.

Of the 50 students who graduated from Bowen State High, 38 received a certificate I, II or III qualification in the areas of fitness, hospitality, health, electro-technology, engineering and business.

Students at Bowen State High School are encouraged to continue their studies and were happy that 92 per cent of those applying for university were offered a place.

The students who applied for tertiary education in 2020 received offers to study at a range of highly regarded universities across the state including James Cook University, University of Queensland and Queensland University of Technology.

These OP results will be the last before the state adopts the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) system in 2020.

The students below are just a selection of those who performed exceptionally well in 2019, and their plans for 2020.

Hannah Davison received an OP6 and an early offer for a Bachelor of Pharmacy (Honours) at The University of Queensland. Photo: Supplied.

Hannah Davison received an OP 6.

School achievements and awards:

Academic attainment award

Queensland Certificate of Education

English subject award

Flinders house captain

Blue badge leader

Gold card recipient

2020 Intentions and Aspirations:

My QTAC application was successful, as I received an early offer in late December for my first preference, a Bachelor of Pharmacy (Honours) at The University of Queensland. My future aspirations include working as a pharmacist, completing a Masters of Pharmacy and eventually owning my own pharmacy.

Asha Lawrence received an OP6 and commenced an electrical apprenticeship with Abbot Point Operations. Photo: Supplied.

Asha Lawrence received an OP6.

School achievements and awards:

Academic attainment award

Queensland Certificate of Education

Sturt house captain

Blue badge leader

Gold card recipient

Abbot Point Operation School-based trainee of the year

Graphics subject award

2020 Aspirations and Intentions:

I have commenced an electrical apprenticeship with Abbot Point Operations. I plan on completing this apprenticeship and becoming a fully qualified electrician. Looking further into the future, I hope to continue in this field or maybe study architecture as I love the world of design.

Lydiah-Ballinger has commenced a Bachelor of Primary Education majoring in Physical Education at James Cook University. Photo: Supplied.

Lydiah Ballinger’s achievements and awards:

Sturt house captain

Gold card recipient

Queensland Certificate of Education

Blue badge leader

North Queensland representative for Softball 2015-2019

Queensland U15’s Softball representative 2016

2020 intentions and Aspirations:

I accepted my first preference to study a Bachelor of Primary Education at James Cook University. I am majoring in Physical Education.

Elliarna Mitchell received an OP4 and commenced a Bachelor of Physiotherapy at James Cook University. Photo: Supplied.

Elliarna Mitchell received an OP 4.

School achievements and awards:

2019 School Captain

Queensland Certificate Education

Academic excellence award

Physical Education, Physics and Biology subject awards

Year 12 All-rounder

Prix De Honour prize recipient

Gold card recipient

Lions Youth of the year: 1st place public speaking and 1st place overall for Bowen and Whitsunday region

Senior Sportswoman of the Year

Queensland All Schools Track and Field – Gold U18 400m

2020 Intentions and Aspirations:

I received a QTAC offer to study my first preference, a Bachelor of Physiotherapy at James Cook University. I moved to Townsville in February and have started my Bachelor of Physiotherapy at JCU. In the future, I hope to become a fully qualified physiotherapist and specialise in sports physiotherapy.

Patrick Jurgens received an OP2 and commenced a Bachelor of Advanced Science at James Cook University. Photo: Supplied.

Patrick Jurgens received an OP2.

School Achievements and Awards:

Academic excellence award

2019 Dux of the School

Queensland Certificate of Education

QCAA Academic Commendation Award

Maths B, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Ancient History subject awards

Gold Card recipient

2020 Intentions and Aspirations:

I have commenced a Bachelor of Advanced Science at James Cook University. I am living on campus in Townsville. I intend on majoring in Chemistry and will look towards a future in either the mining or research industry, and I will always keep an eye out for opportunities that arise in my future.

Ryan Lee received a Certificate II Engineering and has commenced an apprenticeship, aiming to complete it in 2020. Photo: Supplied.

Ryan Lee’s achievements and awards:

Cook house captain

Sportsmen of the year

Academic attainment award

Gold card recipient

Twilight industry award for Certificate II Engineering

Design technology student of the year award.

2020 Intentions and Aspirations:

For 2020, I intend on finishing my apprenticeship which I gained through the schools work experience program.

Bryce Doyle received an OP10 and commenced a fitter and turner apprenticeship at Abbot Point Operations. Photo: Supplied.

Bryce Doyle received an OP10.

School Achievements/Awards:

2019 School Captain

Academic attainment award

Prix De Honour award recipient

Queensland Certificate of Education

Blue badge leader

Lions Youth of the Year finalist

Gold card recipient

2020 Intentions and Aspirations:

My 2020 intention was to obtain an apprenticeship within the mining sector, and I was fortunate enough to receive three job offers with Abbot Point Operations, Glencore and BMA. After considerable thought, I opted to choose Abbot Point Operations’ offer as an apprentice fitter and turner. At the completion of my 4-year apprenticeship, I plan to continue my trade in the mining sector with the possibility of further study to enhance my skills and further opportunities.

Samantha Insch received an OP3 and commenced a Bachelor of Marine Science at James Cook University. Photo: Supplied.

Samantha Insch received an OP3.

School Achievements/Awards:

Academic excellence award

2019 DUX of the School

Queensland Certificate of Educations

QCAA Certificate of Academic Commendation

2019 School Captain

Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Award

Lions Youth of the Year finalist

Gold card recipient

Blue badge leader

2020 Intentions and Aspirations:

I was successfully awarded entry into my first preference, a Bachelor of Marine Science. I will complete the course over the next 3 years at James Cook University in Townsville. I also have aspirations to study a Bachelor of Education.

Kasey Warren received an OP10 and commenced a Bachelor of Pharmacy at James Cook University. Photo: Supplied.

Kasey Warren received an OP10.

School Achievements/Awards:

Queensland Certificate of Education

2019 School Captain

Lions Youth of the Year finalist

Blue badge leader

Prix De Honour award recipient

Gold card recipient

2020 Intentions and Aspirations:

I received an offer for my first preference to study a Bachelor of Pharmacy at James Cook University. I have moved to Townsville and look forward to learning how to gain knowledge and independence living away from home. My future aspiration after completing my Bachelor of Pharmacy is to return to Bowen and complete an internship at Live Life Pharmacy.