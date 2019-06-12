Bowen harbour breakthrough

BREAKTHROUGH: The Bowen Harbour and Marina will see a much needed upgrade to it's breakwaters start by the end of the year.

BOWEN Boat Harbour and Marina is set for an upgrade to its breakwaters, with a tender for its upgrade set to be released in the next week.

The upgrades, which have been undertaken by Transport and Main Roads (TMR) and assisted by Bowen Collinsville Enterprise (BCE) will see an upgrade to both the western and eastern breakwaters allowing for greater harbour security as well as increasing visual appeal to the area.

The western breakwater will include a lit up concrete path on top of it for residents and tourists alike to walk on and fish off.

The breakwaters were damaged during Cyclone Debbie; however, their current design provided insufficient protection from south-easterly conditions.

BCE chairman Paul McLaughlin said it was a project that they had been working on closely with TMR.

"The harbour and marina area is a crucial part of the Bowen community, we feel at the BCE that it's an important thing to get right,” Mr McLaughlin said.

"There isn't a lot of towns that have a boat harbour like ours.

"You can pull up and walk straight to the main street. It's unique and an asset to the town.

"This project will help that area immensely and provide even greater security to those that moor in the harbour, and the businesses that use it.”

Mr McLaughlin said that there had been a lot of consultation with TMR regarding the breakwater development, stretching back over a year, however it was finally set for a mid-June tender.

The successful tender will be awarded in early August for a projected mid-September start.

The BCE believes that once constructed the harbour will not only be well used by locals, but will also be a large tourism drawcard to the area.

"The harbour and marina precinct is high on our list of priorities,” Mr McLaughlin said.

"We know that a strong marina brings people, and if we start with a safe harbour it will bring even more visitors to the area. It's another fantastic way to get tourists to come to Bowen and it will make businesses in that precinct feel more secure.

"If we make the marina attractive as well through initiatives like the walkway and lighting, and it becomes somewhere people want to go, it's only going to help the area.”