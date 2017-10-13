Bowen hosts 2017 NQ Sportstar Awards

Leanne Knox Winner with Runner - up Sebastian Temesi at 2016 awards

Leanne Knox Winner with Runner - up Sebastian Temesi at 2016 awards

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council is partnering with the North Queensland Sports Foundation to host the 2017 Sportstar Awards in Bowen this Saturday night.

Last year's awards held in Townsville saw two exceptional athletes from the Whitsunday Region recognised with local weightlifter Leanne Knox was successful in winning the Senior Category while Paralympic Cyclist David Nicholas won the runner-up award for Athlete with a Disability.

The first NQ Sportstar Awards night was held in 1991 with world champion triathlete Brad Beven winning the inaugural senior award.

This year's awards will be held at the Merinda Village Hotel in Bowen with breakfast radio DJ Rob Kidd hosting with special guest former Olympic gold medallist Tracey Belbin.

Our best athletes and sporting community members will be recognised in five categories (senior, junior, athlete with a disability, masters and service to North Queensland sport).

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the concept of the awards was to encourage rising stars to advance their careers.

"North Queensland is an amazing breeding ground for sporting stars and our residents identify strongly with many sports in our community.

"We are fortunate here in the Whitsunday Region to have on offer a large range of tourism products and experiences for visitors.

"I encourage you to enjoy the pristine beaches of Bowen and explore all the Whitsundays has to offer," he said.

Queensland Rugby League is the major sponsor for the evening with Wilmar Sugar, PAYCE, Inclusion Works, Whitsunday Cruises and the Merinda Hotel supporting the awards.

Tickets are $75 and include a two-course meal. If you would like to purchase a ticket to this event, please contact Elizabeth Youd via email at nqsa@whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au or alternatively by calling (07) 4945 0291.