A house fire ripped through the roof of a Gordon St, Bowen property late last night (June 6). Picture: Jordan Gilliland
A house fire ripped through the roof of a Gordon St, Bowen property late last night (June 6). Picture: Jordan Gilliland
Bowen house ‘extensively damaged’ in late-night blaze

Jordan Gilliland
7th Jun 2020 8:30 AM
A BOWEN house has suffered "extensive damage" after a fire ripped through its roof late last night.

The blaze occurred about 10.35pm on Gordon St, Bowen, and was directly across the road from the Bowen Fire Station.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews received three triple-zero phone calls about the fire and responded quickly.

The spokeswoman said there was a small fire in the roof of the unoccupied house that was extinguished in about two hours.

Emergency crews on the scene of a house fire in Bowen late last night (June 6) Picture: Jordan Gilliland
Emergency crews on the scene of a house fire in Bowen late last night (June 6) Picture: Jordan Gilliland

She said QFES were organising an investigator, with not much information known about the origin of the blaze at this time.

It is understood the occupant of the house was at their partner's property at the time of the blaze.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said, at this stage, police had deemed the cause of the fire "undetermined" and "non-suspicious".

He said the house had received extensive damage during the fire.

