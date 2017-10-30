Bowen is powering up the electric vehicle super highway

An example of a charge point for electric cars which will be installed in Bowen.

An example of a charge point for electric cars which will be installed in Bowen. Warren Lynam

THE Whitsundays will fill a power gap in the world's longest electric vehicle super highway.

Whitsunday Regional Council confirmed a site in Bowen will become the first trial site for an electric car charging station in a meeting last week.

The council is the first local government in Queensland to negotiate a licence agreement with Ergon Energy.

It will begin on December 10 for a five year period and will cost $1.

The Bowen charging station on Santa Barbara Parade will be part of a network of stations which on the Queensland coast and will connect with other states through to Melbourne.

The Queensland Government officially launched the project earlier this year.

An Ergon Energy graphic outlining how the electric charging station in Bowen will work.

"We are a forward thinking government, and we know the future is electric,” energy minister Mark Bailey said in June.

"This project is ambitious, but our vision is to facilitate increased uptake of electric vehicles in Queensland, getting as many people as possible on board the electric vehicle revolution, as part of our transition to a low emissions future.

"That's why fast-charging stations will also be available for use at no cost for the initial phase of the super highway.”

Mr Bailey said electric vehicle ownership rates around the world was increasing, largely due to significant advances in battery technology and continued cost reductions in EVs.

"The most recent Queensland Household Energy Survey showed that 50% of Queenslanders will consider an electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid or regenerative breaking hybrid, when purchasing a new car in the next two years,” Mr Bailey said.

"And 64% of respondents said improvements to public fast-charging infrastructure would further tempt them into purchasing an EV.”