Bowen job seekers want to work at Adani

NEARLY 200 Bowen-based job seekers have registered for a job at Adani's coal mine and rail project - the highest number of any small town in Queensland.

Since the mining giant called for expressions of interest in December, a total of 174 Bowen residents have put their hands up for a role.

The figure is higher than Yeppoon (151), Emerald (103), Moranbah (50) and Clermont (29).

Bowen Chamber of Commerce chairman Bruce Hedditch said the figure was indicative of the need for job opportunities for Bowen and Central Queensland.

"For even 100 of those people from Bowen to find a position would be a real boost to the town and a real economic injection of confidence,” he said.

"It would make people stay here and stops families from having to travel and live in another area to try and get work.

"It just protects the whole business community by having these people employed and living in this town.”

Of the 14,500 people across the country who are seeking work with Adani, more than a third said they were unemployed at the time of registering.

Mr Hedditch said the secure nature of the jobs would allow people to get upskilled which would qualify them to work at other mines.

He said the training and experience would open the doors to other positions.

"I get very sad to see the continual objections for the mine and what they're trying to do for Central Queensland,” he said.

"All governments need to realise that mining pushes financial contributions for the whole state.”

Once operational, the mine and associated rail projects is expected to create about 1500 direct jobs across North and Central Queensland.

Adani Australia Mining chief executive Lucas Dow said the company was flooded with responses after launching the jobs call-out.

"This sort of public response is a rejection of the fear and misinformation campaign waged by activists in an attempt to kill off the state's key industry,” he said.

LNP Senator Ian Macdonald said this initial registration showed how many people in North and Central Queensland wanted to be a part of this significant project, demonstrating the importance of the Carmichael Mine to the North and Central Queensland economy.

"People are crying out for work which is clear from the job data that has been released” Senator Macdonald said.