Bowen live on television

Today Show weather presenter Stevie Jacobs will be in Bowen on Thursday to do live television weather crosses. Contributed

BOWEN will feature on television screens throughout Australia next week as Today Show weather presenter Stevie Jacobs does live crosses from town tomorrow.

While the exact locations were not known at the time of going to print, Jacobs said the weather crew would do live crosses from multiple locations tomorrow morning.

The crew will also do some pre-filming around town today to be able to best showcase the area.

"We will show a real cross-section of what Bowen is,” Jacobs said.

The visit is part of a week-long North Queensland push that will "let Australia know Queensland is back on its feet” after extreme weather events this year, he said.

Jacobs is looking forward to heading to Queensland, a place he loves after spending a few years as a child in Currumbin.

"Queensland does hold a special place in my heart,” he said.

"It's part of my soul.”

Queensland is also somewhere Jacobs said everyone wants to visit.

"It's sexy, has sunshine, great islands and hinterlands,” he said.

Jacobs is particularly looking forward to spending some time in Bowen.

"It has a lovely feel about it,” he said.

"Mangoes are my favourite food in the entire world. Going there is like Nirvana.

"I'm hoping to munch into a few mangoes.”

While he has a gruelling schedule most days on the road - some are 16 hours long - Jacobs loves his job.

"You get to meet the most amazing people,” he said.

"People on the coast and in the country are really friendly.”

Bowen will feature in five live crosses on the Today Show tomorrow between 5.40am and 8.50pm.

Locals and visitors are welcome to go along to the crosses for a chance to get their faces on television.