Bowen locals show support for Townsville

GREAT IDEA: Bowen woman Naomi Land (left) has borrowed the shed of Cleo Rewald to use as a drop-off point for those looking to donate items to Townsville flood victims. Kyle Evans

A BOWEN woman is calling for donations after coming up with a plan to donate "bigger items” to Townsville's flood victims.

Fitness guru Naomi Land, who's well known for her contributions to causes such as Tour De Cure, has opened a shed on Williams Street for people to drop-off unneeded items.

She's asking for beds, mattresses, bikes, electrical items - anything that might be hard to replace.

"I just woke up the morning after the flood and thought "oh my God I can't imagine what they would be feeling having just lost everything,” she said.

"We were going to have a garage sale, then I thought money really doesn't mean anything when you're going through something like this, so I decided to do something.”

After publishing a post on Facebook outlining her plan, a friend offered her use of her shed, and Bowen Farmers Transport offered to freight the goods free of charge.

Knowing the Salvation Army were collecting essential items, she decided to focus on things a bit harder to replace.

"I knew they would take care of all of the urgent items, but all the big items like toys and pushbikes, scooters and those sorts of things we've been urging people to drop off to the shed,” she said.

Mrs Land said there had been a great response to the initiative, but there was still plenty of room for more donations.

She said they'll make as many trips up as they need to depending on the amount of donations they receive.

"I know having children all of those big sorts of things like push bikes and scooters would be hard to replace,” she said.

"So we'd like things that people aren't using anymore to give to someone else.”

People interested in donating can drop off their goods between 3pm and 5pm every day at 47 Williams St, Bowen.