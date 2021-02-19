Menu
Calvin Joel Thomas leaves Bowen Magistrates Court. Photo: Elyse Wurm
Crime

Bowen man accused of causing grievous harm at coal plant

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
19th Feb 2021 2:08 PM
A Bowen man is facing charges alleging he breached health and safety rules and caused a man grievous bodily harm at the Collinsville coal handling and preparation plant.

Calvin Joel Thomas, 34, has been charged with three counts of failing to discharge health and safety obligations causing death or grievous bodily harm.

He entered pleas of not guilty to two of the charges at Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday and the third charge was adjourned.

The first charge Mr Thomas pleaded not guilty to alleges that between July 23 and November 6 in 2018 he failed to discharge his health and safety obligation at the plant and caused a man grievous bodily harm.

The second charge alleges between the same time frame Mr Thomas had an obligation to give people information they needed to protect themselves from risk of injury or illness and failed to discharge the obligation and caused a man grievous bodily harm.

The matters were adjourned so discussions could be held between the defence and Office of Work Health and Safety.

They will be mentioned again on March 30.

During proceedings on Tuesday, the court heard Mr Thomas’ third charge related to an older complaint.

That charge was adjourned to September 7 and no plea was entered.

