Bowen man didn't know ute was stolen until police called him

Police are urging people to lock their vehicles after a ute was stolen in Bowen overnight Monday.

THE first a Bowen resident knew about his ute being stolen overnight Monday was when police contacted him.

Police said the white Holden utility was stolen from a private property a short distance from Soldiers Road in Bowen between 7.30pm on March 25 and 8.30am on March 26.

The owner of the stolen car learnt of the theft after receiving a phone call from police indicating they had found the vehicle parked on Salisbury Street, Bowen.

The owner confirmed that he did not drive the car to that location and the report for the theft of the car was made, police said.

The vehicle has been forensically examined by police and officers are asking for anyone with information about the theft to contact police as soon as possible on Policelink at 131 444 or by calling Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quoting the reference number QP1900603152.

Police said the owner had left the ute unlocked with car keys in the ignition.

They encourage people to ensure their unattended cars are left locked and with car keys removed, especially at night.

"If you ever witness any suspicious activity - whether in the day or night time - please report the matter to police as soon as possible,” police said.