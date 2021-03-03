Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Bowen man is facing allegations he breached his duty of care to an animal. Photo: File
A Bowen man is facing allegations he breached his duty of care to an animal. Photo: File
Pets & Animals

Bowen man facing 15 animal cruelty charges

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
3rd Mar 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Bowen man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges but did not appear in court when the matter was mentioned on Tuesday.

Andrew Lee Silver has been charged with 15 counts of breaching a duty of care to an animal.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on various dates between May 25 and June 10 last year.

RSPCA Mackay regional inspector Emma Abbott briefly mentioned the matter at Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

More stories:

Bitter Adani legal battle hits Supreme Court

Bowen man appeals jail term over child sex crimes

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

She requested an adjournment as she had not served Mr Silver, 29, with his court documents yet because she was having trouble finding him.

“I have not been able to locate him to serve him at his last known residential address,” she said.

Magistrate James Morton adjourned the matter to a date to be fixed.

animal cruelty case bowen crime bowen magistrates court breach duty of care to an animal rscpa
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Island rape trial: ‘I don’t know why she’s lying’

        Premium Content Island rape trial: ‘I don’t know why she’s lying’

        Crime The man told police ‘I did not push myself onto her, I did not force her’ over allegations he raped a woman on Hamilton Island in 2020.

        Developers granted extension for huge Funnel Bay project

        Premium Content Developers granted extension for huge Funnel Bay project

        Council News The resort precinct is taking ‘significant steps’ forward and is set to include...

        Reef Festival dates locked in after 2020 COVID cancellation

        Premium Content Reef Festival dates locked in after 2020 COVID cancellation

        Whats On The Great Barrier Reef Festival is moving full steam ahead and the committee is on...

        AIRBORNE: ‘They were thrown about inside the bus’

        Premium Content AIRBORNE: ‘They were thrown about inside the bus’

        News A court heard harrowing details of how passengers riding on an ill-fated Whitsunday...