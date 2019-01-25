Bowen man helps develop app to aid PTSD sufferers

WELL DONE SOLDIER: Bowen's McQuilty Quirke has joined a group of others to develop a new app to help those struggling with PTSD.

WELL DONE SOLDIER: Bowen's McQuilty Quirke has joined a group of others to develop a new app to help those struggling with PTSD. Alix Sweeney

IT WAS an hour past midnight after Anzac Day in 2007 when Bowen soldier McQuilty Quirke realised he might be suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Having just completed a tour of Iraq, the then army medic embarked on an all-day bender before arriving home to his wife and family.

It was then that his wife and mother of his children told him it was time to seek help.

"When I was diagnosed with PTSD after Iraq I went down to that really dark spot where you feel like the only way to make things better for family and friends is to not be there,” he said.

"I was lucky that I had a supportive family around me, but many don't have that.”

Mr Quirke heeded his wife's advice and went to the doctor the next day.

Already consuming a bottle of rum a day to cope with his demons, Mr Quirke knew he was in no position to charge head first into specialised help, although that would come later.

Instead he focused on things he could control to get his life in order.

"I decided to stay in the army because I needed that routine in my life, and I started going to the gym every morning and eating healthy, and that's what saved my life,” he said.

Now the 38-year-old is looking to share what saved him with the world.

And together with a group of other veterans he has helped with the development a new phone app designed to help men and women struggling with mental health.

Titled the Swiss 8 app, it will work as a digital diary to implement core principals built around fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, sleep, minimalism, time management, personal growth and discipline.

Mr Quirke said the app would allow people to develop a routine through gym and exercise which will prepare the body and mind for a specialised treatment phase.

Before you get to treatment you have to reach a point in your personal recovery where you can follow treatment protocols such as therapy. But a lot of people don't realise that so they charge into seeing a specialist without the capacity to see it through, he said.

"Once you get to a point with your mental capacity where you can start accepting new things you can then start accepting a treatment regimen,” he said

Mr Quirke said the app came about after their friend in the infantry took his own life.

He said this app will help to fill a gap that hasn't been filled in treating PTSD and mental anguish.

"It's one thing to talk about it but it's another to get treatment,” he said.

"But before that happens you have to get them to a point in their recovery physically and emotionally where they're able to accept these treatment regimes. If we can't get them there they won't assimilate any of that help, and this app will go a long way to helping that process.”

The app is set to be released in March 2019.