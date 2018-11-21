Bowen man remembers his fallen brother

LEST WE FORGET: Alistair Hughes holds a photo of his brother 'Roddy' Hughes who died in Vietnam in 1968

ALISTAIR Hughes was 11 years old when his brother Roddy was killed in Vietnam.

Still a child at the time, he'll never forget the sound of two police officers knocking on his door to deliver the news.

"I was in bed when we got notice. I could hear voices in the lounge room and I could hear Mum crying,” he recalls.

"That's when my sister walked out and I overheard my parents tell her that Roddy had been killed. She came in to see if I was okay, and I was in shock. I just laid there.”

A larger than life figure, Rodney Donald Hughes typified the Australian soldier.

Born and bred a country boy from Bowen, 'Roddy' as he was known to his friends, could be walking through the bush one minute and then shoot a bird out of the sky with a single stroke the next. Similar to many who enlisted, he was much more comfortable holding a rifle in his hands than a pen.

"He was a crack shot,” Mr Hughes said.

"I can remember he would walk in the door after pig hunting trips, and he would have a joey in his shirt. We had three pet kangaroos that were brought up in our house growing up.”

As a bushie through and through, Roddy bounced between jobs in his early years, picking up work here and there on the railway and at the old Bowen meatworks. But as Australia waged a war in Vietnam, the chances of him being drafted into the army looked increasingly likely. So he decided to 'skip the middle man' and enlisted in the infantry on his 19th birthday.

"He said my number would come up anyway so I might as well get ahead of them,” Mr Hughes said.

"So he joined up as a regular and went down and did his training in Kapooka in 1967.”

With a way with a rifle and a sharp set of eyes it didn't take long for him to find his place and was appointed as a forward scout in the 6th Platoon of the 1st battalion RAR.

Shipping out in 1968, one of his first tastes of war came at the Battle of Coral and Balmoral - a bloody three week campaign following the Tet Offensive. Mr Hughes can recall listening to tapes Roddy sent home for his family.

"There were times on the tapes you could tell he was feeling down. Other times he'd be up and cheerful, and that was Roddy,” he said.

"We heard from his squad members in later years that while walking through the jungle one day he grabbed a great big snake by the tail that was hanging from a tree and started swinging it around to scare everyone. He was a real laugh.”

In late 1968, only two weeks before he was set to ship home, Roddy and his platoon were resting in long grass while out on patrol.

Roddy was the first to stand when they were given the order to move out, at which point he was shot by an enemy sniper who was laying in ambush. He died minutes later.

During Remembrance Day two weekends ago, Mr Hughes was one of many across Bowen who came to a stop to honour those fallen in past conflicts. Mr Hughes said he has never stopped thinking about him.

"Roddy was the one who looked after me growing up while our parents were out, I'd go sailing and fishing ... I have fond memories of him,” he said.