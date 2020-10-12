Bowen man shot by police pleads guilty to lesser charge

A Bowen man shot by police following an alleged assault will be sentenced in Townsville next month.

A MAN accused of attempted murder after breaking through the back door of the Bowen police station before he was shot by two officers has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of malicious act with intent.

The incident occurred on October 9 last year.

The back door at Bowen Police Station after a 35-year-old man allegedly smashed his way in on October 9, 2019 before being shot by police. Picture: Queensland Police

The 36 year old from Bowen, who faces a number of charges, had his case mentioned in Townsville Supreme Court today.

Du Hai Le has pleaded guilty to acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, enter premise with intent, two counts of serious assault police and wilful damage of police property.

A man was shot by police at Bowen Police Station after he smashed through the back door while allegedly holding a knife.

Mr Le pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, but guilty to the alternative charge of malicious act with intent.

Following the shooting he spent two weeks in hospital recovering from his injuries.

The case will be finalised on November 9.