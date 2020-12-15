Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Bowen man suffers ‘partial amputation’ in ute rollover

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
15th Dec 2020 4:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BOWEN man was left seriously injured after his ute rolled outside the Whitsunday town.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said the 22-year-old man suffered a “partial amputation” in the crash.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said the man partially severed his foot and lost three toes after the ute he was driving rolled and crashed on Mount Dangar Rd, outside Bowen.

The Toyota LandCruiser crashed about 4.30am on Sunday.

More stories:

Ex-Bowen man throws microwave at woman, smears poo in cell

Latest evidence megamine is ready to roll

Dawson MP urges Trump to pardon Julian Assange

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said initial investigations indicated there was debris sprawled across about 30m of roadway, where it looked like the man had swerved and then overcorrected.

After the crash, the man was able to get himself out of the ute and flagged down passers-by.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said the man was in shock and had three toes missing.

He was taken to Bowen Hospital for treatment.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said it was a timely reminder to take care on the road and practise patience.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or had information to phone Bowen Police on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

bowen crash mount dangar road road crash serious crash
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate plea for safety after man dies in boating incident

        Premium Content Desperate plea for safety after man dies in boating incident

        News The death of a man in Airlie Beach is a tragic reminder of the dangers of being on the water

        Ex-Bowen man throws microwave at woman, smears poo in cell

        Premium Content Ex-Bowen man throws microwave at woman, smears poo in cell

        Crime He was yelling abuse at his neighbour before he hurled the appliance from his...

        ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Premium Content ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Health Revealed: Qld hospital and health services millions in deficit

        • 15th Dec 2020 3:29 PM
        • 1 olddig
        Blood spat in face among 24 assaults over 7 days in region

        Premium Content Blood spat in face among 24 assaults over 7 days in region

        Crime ‘Don’t take your actions out on them; try and deal with things in an adult way.’