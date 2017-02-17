31°
Bowen meets to defy the stigma

Jacob Wilson | 16th Feb 2017 3:00 PM
UNITED: The Whitsunday Suicide prevention forum will be held in Bowen next Monday.
BOWEN PCYC will host an important discussion next Monday which can no longer be swept under the rug.

Following on from the success of the first Whitsunday Suicide Network Forum hosted at Airlie Beach PCYC last year, Bowen residents will now have the chance to speak up.

The forum will follow the same structure as the Airlie forum with the exception of a Wesley Foundation spokesperson being unavailable.

The discussion will centre around local people and organisations, including the ambulance, police, school principals and guidance officers and possibly members of the fire brigade.

Through sharing their experiences with mental health and dealing with suicide, the purpose is to inform and shine a light on an issue which affects more than any one individual.

Division 2 Councillor Ron Petterson said the first forum had already played a role in starting an important conversation.

"I had people in functions and on the street talk to me about it, which is good because we are breaking the stigma and that's the key thing,” he said.

"We need to be comfortable talking about it because then they are more inclined to say 'look we need help'; while the stigma is attached no-one will shout out and we need that.”

Cr Petterson recalled the powerful impact of the paramedic who spoke about his experience dealing with suicide on the job, which was so emotional it brought many to tears.

Paramedic Ian Radford, who was formerly based in the UK, shared his story regarding a nine and-a-half year-old girl who is still alive today thanks to an hour and-a-half conversation he had with her mother.

The forum is also an important platform to promote the availability of CORES and SafeTALK programs which offer people personalised help.

The next Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network forum will be held at Bowen PCYC on February 20 from 6.30pm-8.30pm.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bowen forum whitsunday suicide prevention network

