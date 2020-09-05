Bowen mum jailed but claims meth found not hers

A Bowen mum will spend the next few weeks in jail after being found with methylamphetamine. Photo: File

A BOWEN mother will spend the next few weeks in jail after she was found with methylamphetamine just days after being given a suspended jail sentence.

But at Bowen Magistrates Court this week Denika Lee Boatswain claimed the drugs and utensils found were not hers.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Boatswain was living in a shed on a property police searched in July.

Sgt Myors said inside the shed they found a clipseal bag with .37g of methylamphetamine as well as a glass pipe with black residue, a water pipe and more clipseal bags.

The court heard Boatswain told police she had the bags to hold nuts, bolts and gemstones.

Sgt Myors said Boatswain was on probation at the time and had been given a suspended jail sentence three days prior.

Sgt Myors told the court the only appropriate penalty was for Boatswain to serve time in jail.

“She’s not getting the message and she’s just not being deterred,” Sgt Myors said.

Boatswain pleaded guilty to possessing drug utensils and dangerous drugs, as well as breaching probation.

Lawyer Cleo Rewald appeared for Boatswain, who is a single mum with two children.

Ms Rewald said the 30-year-old mum had made arrangements for someone to take care of her youngest child as she understood she could be going to jail.

Ms Rewald claimed a man had stayed in the shed the night before police searched it and the drugs and other items were his, but he would not “fess up”.

“She’s co-operated with police the best she possibly could,” Ms Rewald said.

Magistrate James Morton told Boatswain he could not understand how her child was prioritised second behind drugs.

Mr Morton said he considered it appropriate for Boatswain to be sentenced to a stint in jail.

She was sentenced to a total of four months’ jail and a parole release date was set for September 22.

Boatswain was also fined $300. Convictions were recorded.

“You need a message sent to you loud and clear, it’s people like you who don’t get the message in any other way, shape or form,” Mr Morton said.