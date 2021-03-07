Bowen officer does disease testing after alleged finger bite

A Bowen woman has been charged after allegedly biting a police officer on the finger. Photo: Zizi Averill

A Bowen woman has been charged with seriously assaulting police after she allegedly bit an officer on the finger, breaking the skin.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said the woman was detained for a search on Flemington Rd about 5.40pm on February 27.

The 34-year-old woman allegedly resisted officers and she was placed under arrest for obstructing police.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said the woman then allegedly bit an officer’s finger and kicked another officer.

The police officer who was bitten received medical treatment but did not require stitches and is undergoing disease testing.

The woman was charged with serious assault of police and obstructing police.

She is scheduled to appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on March 30.