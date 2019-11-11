Menu
REMEMBER: Logan Weir and Anthony Adams paid their respects.
Bowen pauses to remember the fallen and their sacrifice

Jordan Gilliland
11th Nov 2019 4:45 PM
BOWEN RSL was standing room only as over a hundred people came to honour and pay their respects to the men and women who have fought for our country.

Today marks 101 years since the Armistice was signed to end World War I - a conflict that claimed the lives of 60,000 Australians.

The Bowen RSL sub-branch was filled as community members from all walks of life, as they joined to reflect and honour together.

Attendees included Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor, Andrew Willcox as well as representatives from various community groups.

Bowen RSL President Stephen Farley and federal member for Dawson George Christensen.
Bowen RSL Sub-branch secretary John Eyles said he was overwhelmed and surprised with the turnout on the day.

He said he was proud to see young faces in the crowd as well, as the next generation pays their respects. 

"For a Monday, we're very pleased to have such a large turnout of people come to pay their respects," he said.

"We have members of the community who come from everywhere, as the cause resounds with so many.

"These events are incredibly important to honour the names of not only our Bowen soldiers but those in all conflicts."

Bowen State High School Captains Elliarna Mitchell, Samantha Insch, Kasey Warren and Bryce Doyle.
School captains from Bowen State High School addressed the audience, reminding them of why the community gathers on Remembrance Day.

Mr Eyles said it was a particularly moving ceremony with Vietnam veteran John 'Tex' Weird reciting the Ode to the Fallen.

"He's been unwell, so to have him out here and able to do the ode is very special," he said. 

"That's what today is about, remembering everyone and bonding."

When the ceremony was over, the women from the Bowen branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association prepared a light lunch as old mates got together over a beer to reminisce and catch up.

