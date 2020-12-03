Bowen police hunt intruders at school and caravan park

Police are appealing for information after two break-ins in Bowen. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Police are appealing for information after two break-ins in Bowen. Photo: Alistair Brightman

BOWEN police are looking for a couple of intruders after a business and a school were broken into on the same night.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said Harbour Lights Caravan Park was broken into first on Saturday night.

Two young people, estimated to be aged about 15 and 10-12, were both seen loitering at the park and then attempted to break into a cabin.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said the pair was disturbed and then fled the area.

They were described as being slender with one being tall and the other short.

Later that night, about 3am, a second break-in occurred at Bowen State School.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said the alarm sounded at the primary school and when the keyholder attended, they saw a person trying to remove louvres at one of the building blocks.

The person fled the scene, but they did not leave one of the blocks in the same state they found it.

“Items had been disturbed and thrown around, the room was rifled through,” Sen-Sgt Shepherd said.

Two break-ins occurred in one night in Bowen. Photo: File

The person was described as wearing a black and white shirt and cap, with curly hair.

Anyone who saw anything in either of the locations on Saturday night or has any information that could help police is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Bowen Police on 4720 4555.

Two protesters have been charged after allegedly disrupting operations at Abbot Point.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said a 81-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were both charged with trespass and interfering with port operations.

They were both released on bail and are scheduled to face Bowen Magistrates Court on December 15.