Bowen police are looking for a child who allegedly smashed a door at McDonald’s. Photo: Zizi Averill
Crime

Bowen police look for child who ‘shattered’ Maccas door

Elyse Wurm
22nd Oct 2020 11:00 AM
POLICE are appealing to the public for help after a child allegedly shattered a glass door at McDonald’s in Bowen.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said the young person, believed to be aged 11 to 13, walked up to the McCafe door and kicked it.

The glass shattered and the child allegedly fled the scene.

The damaged occurred between 5pm-6pm last Thursday.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said it was unknown whether the damage was done intentionally or by accident.

Anyone who may have seen something or knows information is encouraged to phone Policelink on 131 444.

There has been a noticeable spike in traffic fines in the past week, with Bowen police handing out 30 infringement notices.

Two people have also been charged with drink-driving.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said most of the fines were related to speeding, with drivers being nabbed on the Bruce Highway and Peter Delemothe Rd.

“With the wet weather approaching it’s a timely reminder about the Fatal Five,” Sen-Sgt Shepherd said.

“Stop at stop signs, don’t drive tired or speed.”

The Fatal Five are behaviours that are responsible for the most fatal crashes.

They include speeding, intoxication through drugs or alcohol, fatigue, failing to wear a seatbelt and distraction.

Two people will face court after being charged with one of the offences linked to the fatal five – drink-driving.

A 55-year-old Bowen man was intercepted on Herbert St about 11.10pm on Friday.

He allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of .131 per cent and is scheduled to appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on October 27.

A 32-year-old Bowen man is due to appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on November 3 after allegedly returning a reading of .147 per cent – almost three times the legal limit.

He was pulled up on Inverdon Rd about 1.20am Saturday.

