Bowen police on hunt after hit and run on high speed road

Police are appealing for information about a hit and run on Collinsville Rd.

BOWEN police are on the hunt for a white ute that hit another vehicle on a high-speed road and then kept on driving.

Bowen Acting Officer-in-Charge Ryan Gregory said the hit and run occurred on Collinsville Rd between two vehicles.

The cars were travelling towards each other on the road last Thursday about 10.30am and then crashed their sides together, he said.

“We’re appealing to the public for any witnesses who may have seen a ute travelling on that road or might have dashcam footage,” he said.

Acting Senior Sergeant Gregory said it was lucky the crash was not more serious given it occurred on a high speed road.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555.

Unwelcome visitor

A motorist allegedly drove into the front yard of a Bowen resident’s house last night, causing damage to their driveway and garden.

Acting Snr-Sgt Gregory said the vehicle drove into the yard on Sapphire Crescent just after midnight.

The matter remains under investigation and police are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

No charges have been laid.

Two people have been charged with drink driving in the past week.

Drivers charged

A man and woman have allegedly been caught driving while over the legal blood alcohol limit in the past week in Bowen.

A 22-year-old Bowen woman will front court after allegedly returning a reading of .115 per cent on Friday.

She was charged with mid-range drink driving.

A man, 25, from Bowen, has been charged with low-range drink driving after allegedly returning a reading of 0.097 per cent last Wednesday.

Both are scheduled to front court on August 4.