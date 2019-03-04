Bowen races shine on national stage

BOWEN Turf Club enjoyed its time in the national spotlight on Saturday.

Punters across the country tuned in on Sky Racing as the club staged a successful TAB race day at Ben Bolt Park that had been transferred from Townsville.

They voted with their wallets, wagering more than $475,000 across the six-race program.

Bowen Turf Club secretary Emily Harvey said the club, run by volunteers, left no stone unturned in a bid to put on a good show.

"It was an important day for the club,” she said.

"The quality of racing was fantastic and hopefully it came across well on the television.”

The Sky Racing coverage of Bowen races on Saturday.

Ms Harvey added that the BTC's ambition is to ensure Saturday's meeting is not a one-off.

"There's another three Townsville meetings that need to be transferred and if the officials are happy with how this race day has gone, hopefully we'll be in the frame for at least another one,” she said.

"Racing Queensland has stated they are keen to expand the amount of TAB meetings in 2020 and we'd like to be thought of as a club that could host more TAB raceways.”

The program was headlined by the QTIS Jewel Qualifier for the two-year-olds won by Townsville filly Lady Yendor.

Lady Yendor gets the better of Red Satin in a driving finish to the QTIS Jewel Qualifier in Bowen on Saturday. Gregor Mactaggart

Winning jockey Bonnie Thomson, a regular presence at Bowen non-TAB meetings, said she was pleased for the club to get TAB status.

"I ride here a lot and it's a great thing for Bowen to have a TAB meeting,” she said.

"You can see there has been a lot of work behind the scenes and the track raced great.”

BTC president Stephen Daley said the surface had undergone the eye of Racing Queensland racetrack development manager Warren Williams.

"Warren said it was one of the best surfaces he's seen at a provincial track,” he said.

Experienced jockey Justin Stanley took to Twitter to show how impressed he was with the racing surface.

"Barriers at the 1200m start for the first race. Just over 400m to the first turn and then almost 400m for the home straight. #greatshape,” Stanley said.

Chelsea Jokic and Chris Whiteley shared the riding honours after doubles, while trainers from Townsville, Rockhampton and Mackay enjoyed race success throughout the meeting.

Despite the fact the crowd figure was modest (approximately 350) and all eyes were on champion mare Winx in her Chipping Norton Stakes success, the TAB pools figures were solid.

Punters bet $225,940.74 through SuperTAB (Victoria, ACT and Western Australia), with $162,008.74 on the NSW TAB and $90,685 through UBET (Queensland, Northern Territory, South Australia and Tasmania).

Bookmakers also reported a good result.

North Queensland bookmaker Lloyd Mitchell has been coming to Bowen since 1974.

"It's been a good day for us,” he said.

"I've been in the game for 52 years and it is getting tougher for us, but we're still able to make a few dollars.”

Mr Mitchell and his wife Lyndall field at meetings right across the state.

"Mackay, Cairns, Townsville, Prairie, Gordonvale, Winton and I was finally able to make it to Birdsville last year,” he said.

Sky Racing's cameras and production van was a major sight on track along with the massive satellite dish, which sent the pictures from Ben Bolt Park into pubs and homes across the country.