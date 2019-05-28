Bowen rates high on travellers wish list

TOP SPOT: Bowen has beaten a number of locations to rank fourth on travel website Wotif's winter heat index.

TALK to anyone in the local area, and they will happily tell you that Bowen is one of the best destinations in Australia.

Luckily local residents aren't alone in their thinking, with Bowen named as one of the best winter holiday getaway locations.

Travel website Wotif has released their winter heat index, a ranking of the best places to chase the sun this winter, with Bowen claiming fourth place, beating out popular winter travel destinations such as Phuket and Cairns.

The index rated locations on a number of different factors including accommodation costs, year-on-year search growth, weather patterns, traveller reviews, travel time and distance from the coastline to establish which winter holiday destinations would be best for sun chasers.

Wotif travel expert, Chris Milligan said that as soon as it gets cold down south, "Aussies are dreaming of warmer climates”, and Bowen has a lot to offer those seeking a winter getaway.

"Affordable accommodation, great weather and good traveller reviews is what makes Bowen one of the best destinations for Aussies to escape to this Winter,” Mr Milligan said.

"From the infamous Big Mango, to the region's eight palm fringed beaches and easy access to the Whitsunday islands, Bowen offers great family appeal, relaxation and enjoyable winter temperatures.”

As well as its beautiful beaches, enjoyable atmosphere and pleasant temperatures, Mr Milligan said that Bowen rated high on the list due to its affordability.

"One of the biggest reasons for Bowen's placing, was its affordability for Aussie travellers,” Mr Milligan said.

"With an average accommodation rate of $136 per night and plenty of options available from holiday parks, to resorts, motels and apartments, Bowen remains a reliable Aussie getaway this winter.”

In total, four Queensland locations were included on the list, with Townsville taking out top honours as the hottest winter destination.

The other popular spots in the sunshine state were Agnes Water and Cairns which took out fifth and seventh respectively.