Bowen ready to host TAB meeting

Ben Bolt Park in Bowen will play host to a Saturday TAB meeting broadcast across the country on Sky Racing.

Ben Bolt Park in Bowen will play host to a Saturday TAB meeting broadcast across the country on Sky Racing. Jessica Lamb

THE Bowen Turf Club will be showcased across Australia on Saturday.

The club last week won the rights to host the first of Townsville's transferred race meetings.

It will be the first time in six years that Ben Bolt Park has staged a TAB meeting and be broadcast nationally on Sky Racing.

The meeting came about following this month's monsoon which caused devastating floods to parts of Townsville, including the city's racetrack in Cluden.

Bowen Turf Club secretary Emily Harvey said the club had been waiting anxiously to see which club would get the nod.

"It could've gone to Mackay or it could've gone to the Burdekin, but they chose us which is a huge deal for the club,” she said.

"We knew we were in the running. Officials did an inspection and after a few hours found out we were successful.

"We were over the moon.”

The weekend will be the first of four meetings that need to be transferred from Townsville as a result of the flooding.

The meeting is set to feature six races, headlined by the QTIS Jewel Qualifier, a larger card than what you see on Bowen Cup Day.

Mrs Harvey said due to the amount of nomination that number could extend to seven.

"A lot of jockeys will often say if they have a choice between racing here of somewhere else they'll choose Bowen,” she said.

"Hopefully a lot of trainers, owners and jockeys will travel from further north for this event and that will provide a boost to the economy this time of year as well.” Mrs Harvey said it was not yet known where Townsville meetings would be held, but Bowen was hoping to secure at least one more.

She said Ben Bolt Park was more than capable of handling the increased demand.

"Our committee is very determined and the fact we've been able to put it together inside of two weeks means that we can,” she said.

"The last couple of years we had a changeover of committee and introduced a new president and we have a reputation for being one of the best tracks in the region. The more races we can keep the more viable our club is and the more potential we have to have racing in our area.”