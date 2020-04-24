Menu
Unrecognizable person refueling gas into a gas tank.
Bowen residents face ‘unfair’ fuel prices

Anna Wall
24th Apr 2020 4:56 PM
BOWEN residents are being slugged with petrol prices up to 35 cents a litre higher than other areas in the state, compared to Airlie Beach residents who are paying under $1 a litre.

Petrol at Bowen bowsers are sitting at about 105.9 cents a litre, while Airlie Beach, Proserpine and Cannonvale prices are sitting as low as 87.9.

Cairns-based Labor Senator Nita Green has slammed fuel retailers for “ripping off” regional Queenslanders, saying it was unfair for people living in regional Queensland to continue paying inflated prices for fuel during a time of significant economic hardship.

“The Federal Government should direct the ACCC to take action and crack down on fuel companies charging exorbitant prices. This isn’t the time for Josh Frydenberg to be letting big fuel chains bank big profits,” she said.

““It makes no sense for fuel to cost as little as 84.9 centres per litre in Woolloongabba while people in Bowen are slugged as much as 119.9 centres per litre.

“We are seeing fuel prices below $1 per litre in Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Proserpine so retailers in Mackay should follow suit.

“This imbalance in fuel prices between regional and south-east Queensland is unacceptable, particularly at a time when thousands of people are losing their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Global oil prices have collapsed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but the price of unleaded fuel remains more than 20 cents per litre higher than it should be in Mackay, Townsville and Cairns.

The Senator called on the government to give the ACCC the powers it needed to go after petrol retailers who she said were “making unfair profits in a time of crisis.”

Whitsunday Times

