Bowen sailors celebrate Sydney Hobart Yacht Race success

The jubilant crew of InfoTrack, in Hobart, after taking out second place line honours in the 2019 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

VETERAN sailor Rodger Snell is tired but elated after crewing the boat that took out second place line honours in this year’s Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

InfoTrack completed the gruelling race in one day, 19 hours and 14 minutes, crossing the line just 44 minutes after the winning yacht Comanche.

Mr Snell, who was born in Bowen and has three decades of racing experience, was sailing with long-time friend and sailing buddy Steven Wallace, also from Bowen. They started doing off-the-beach sailing together at eight years old.

Two other Bowen residents, Lachlan McLean and Heath Daniel, also contested this year’s Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - the 75th one – with their boats coming 50th and 51st respectively.

“It was a good race – a great boat race – all the big boats were pushing,” Mr Snell, 51, said.

“At one stage we could all see each other as we went into the Derwent - to be bunched up like that after a 628 nautical mile race is a pretty good result.

“We finished 44 minutes behind Comanche and the other boats were not long behind us – it was very exciting - we did our best and are extremely happy with how the boat sailed.

“We had a great start - we were first out Sydney Heads – and we got a trophy for that as well.”

Mr Snell, who now runs his own tug boat company servicing Abbot Point Terminal, is no stranger to Sydney Hobart Yacht Races, with this being his fifth race.

He did his first Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in 1994, and next competed in 2009 as he was based overseas for 20 years.

In 2015, he was helmsman on board Maxi Ragamuffin, with a contingent of nine other Bowen sailors, taking out second place line honours in that race.

Mr Snell, who is a member of the Port Denison Sailing Club, in Bowen, said it was always a tough race.

“I probably got two hours’ sleep in two days of sailing,” he said, adding he was in the “pit” but spent most of the time on the bow as there were so many headsail changes.

“We did a sail change every hour up the front, as the breeze was fickle. The boats are very noisy when we are running as hard as we were – you lay on your bunk to rest but you don’t sleep – it’s like living inside a drum.”

This, however, has not deterred him.

“We are doing the race again next year, at this stage – we are going to have another crack at it.”