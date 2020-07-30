Bowen school starts own small army to support the Salvos

Jemma Swain, Piper Pott, Chantel Dyne and Jade Petersen from Bowen State High School hand out flyers for The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal.

BOWEN students pounded the pavement and delivered thousands of flyers to support the Red Shield Appeal last weekend.

Across July 25 and 26, a total of 46 Bowen State High School students walked the streets of Bowen delivering flyers to households advertising the annual Salvation Army fundraiser.

The flyer placed into letterboxes was designed by Year 10 student Sarah Pham and informed the reader that there were two ways they could donate.

Khoi Tran Dang and Greg Reinke from Bowen State High School hand out flyers for The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal.

They could either use the link to donate online or they could go to one of the stores listed below and place their donations in one of the Red Shield containers on the store’s counter.

An envelope was provided if a receipt was required for tax purposes.

There were 3000 flyers delivered to letterboxes so all the Bowen High students need now is for the people of Bowen to give generously to this very worthy cause that will make a difference to so many lives.

Salvation Army North Queensland area officer Meaghan Gallagher last week said she was grateful for the support as she expected the number of people needing help would increase as the pandemic situation continued.

“I think right now the amount of money that people are receiving, particularly in JobSeeker, has been increased on what they’ve had previously,” she said.

“We’re estimating that there will be an increase in assistance needed later on.

“If people come out of jobs close to Christmas this may be another impact.”

Chloe Thicker and Shantelle Short from Bowen State High School hand out flyers for The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal.

The stores where the money can be donated are as follows:

– Bird’s Fish Bar

– Bowen Centre Point News

– Bowen Sports and Tackle

– Bowen Veterinary Clinic

– Delacey’s Bi-Rite

– Grand View Hotel

– Grimsey’s Aquatics

– Hickmott’s Supa News

– Jochheim’s Pies

– Reece Plumbing

– Rockmans

– Snell’s Electrical