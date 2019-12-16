Bowen seafood stores all set for Christmas rush

PLATE UP: Bird’s Fish Bar employee Kerry Willis and Bird’s Fish Bar manager Chloe Bauer are ready for a big Christmas season of seafood.

PLATE UP: Bird’s Fish Bar employee Kerry Willis and Bird’s Fish Bar manager Chloe Bauer are ready for a big Christmas season of seafood.

AS THE holiday season approaches, seafood businesses in Bowen are hard at work in preparation for their busiest period of the year.

Arabon Seafoods and Bird’s Fish Bar have attracted big numbers of orders already with both companies bracing for a busy run up to the Christmas period.

Bird’s Fish Bar manager Chloe Bauer said there was no shortage of fresh, locally caught seafood for Bowen to enjoy this year.

She said the business was prepared for the Christmas period with an ‘abundance’ of prawns and bugs ready to be plated for Christmas lunch.

PLATE UP: Bird’s Fish Bar employee Kerry Willis and Bird’s Fish Bar manager Chloe Bauer are ready for a big Christmas season of seafood.

“More and more we’re seeing seafood become part of the traditional Christmas meals, especially as people find new ways to incorporate them into dishes,” she said.

“It has always been popular but the quality of the seafood is becoming more known around the country.”

Ms Bauer said the national popularity of locally sourced seafood was evident by an order she had come in during the week.

“We’ve had a few people call from quite a distance away to order seafood from us,” she said.

“The farthest afield has been Melbourne. Shipping the seafood there is quite expensive on the buyer so it really just proves how much they love the local catches.”

For Arabon Seafoods’ Terry Must, it’s all about the prawns coming into the Christmas period with around 9 tonnes of the Christmas delicacy ready to go.

While there has been speculation around the price of prawns this year, Mr Must said prices in Bowen had been maintained at about the same as last year, with stock being brought in right up until Christmas Eve.

He did warn a lack of recent rainfall in the lead up to Christmas, as well as new regulations, meant mudcrabs would be more expensive, however they were up to forty dollars a kilogram cheaper in Bowen than the prices seen in Townsville.

“Being on the coast, we’re blessed with the first pick of the best stock and good prices,” Mr Must said.

“We have plenty of everything and it’s good quality so you won’t be let down.”

Ms Bauer did provide some tips on how to make the most out of local seafood this festive season.

“Barbecued prawns with a bit of lime and chilli is a great option for the heat,” she said.

“To really make a statement though, you can’t go past a locally caught reef fish like the coral trout or red emperor, baked and placed as an amazing table presentation.”